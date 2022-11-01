gucci-mane,-ja-rule,-&-more-stars-mourn-takeoff-after-he’s-shot-&-killed-at-28:-‘my-heart-is-broken’

Celebrities including Gucci Mane and Ja Rule are in mourning after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas on the morning of Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to TMZ, who reported that Takeoff was with fellow Migos member Quavo at the time of the incident. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to ABC News. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Takeoff.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, so many fellow rappers and celebrities posted tributes on social media to honor the “Versace” singer. See their messages below.

Takeoff (Photo: JLN Photography/Shutterstock) Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, who appeared on Migos’ Culture II album, posted a photo of Takeoff on Instagram as his tribute to the late rapper. He also wrote, “This broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace.”

Ja Rule

Rapper Ja Rule said on Twitter, “Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.”

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾

— Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey shared her devastating reaction to Takeoff’s death on Twitter. “RIP Takeoff my heart is broken,” the singer wrote with three broken-heart emojis.

RIP Takeoff 💔💔💔

my heart is broken

— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 1,

