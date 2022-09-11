Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox & More Stars At Beyoncé’s Disco Themed 41st Birthday: Photos

September 11, 2022
kim-kardashian,-megan-fox-&-more-stars-at-beyonce’s-disco-themed-41st-birthday:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Bel Air, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving Beyonce's 41st birthday party held at a private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bel Air, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving Beyonce's 41st birthday party held at a private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bel Air, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving Beyonce's 41st birthday party held at a private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Beyonce proved she knows how to throw a party when she did just that to celebrate her 41st birthday, which was on Sept. 4, on Saturday night. The singer was joined by a plethora of big stars at the disco-themed bash, which took place at a private mansion in Bel Air, CA, and they dressed up in all kinds of fun costumes and outfits that shimmered like a mirror ball. Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Adele, were just some of the many familiar faces who showed up to have fun and from the epic photos, it looked like they all had a blast!

Kim KardashianKim Kardashian at Beyonce’s birthday party. (BACKGRID)

Kim wore a sparkly dark red long-sleeved catsuit with black stripes. It had matching boots attached and she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle. She also had sunglasses on and flattering makeup that went perfectly with the outfit.

Megan FoxMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at Beyonce’s birthday party. (BACKGRID)

Megan, who attended the bash with fiance Machine Gun Kelly, rocked a tan, white, and black patterned fur-style jacket and white knee socks. She had her hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings. MZG had on his own white fur-style coat top, sparkly blue pants, and white-framed sunglasses.

Adele wore a black long-sleeved outfit with a plunging front and had her hair down and curled. She added earrings and necklaces and flaunted long nails. Her boyfriend Rich Paul joined her and wore a black jacket,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

get-ready-with-love-island-host-arielle-vandenberg

Get Ready With Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg

March 17, 2022
ben-affleck’s-daughter-violet,-16,-looks-just-like-mom-jennifer-garner-on-shopping-date-with-dad

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad

January 5, 2022
katie-holmes-rocks-baggy-jeans-&-$4k-chanel-bag-while-out-walking-in-nyc:-photo

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

June 17, 2022