Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox & More Stars At Beyoncé’s Disco Themed 41st Birthday: Photos

Beyonce proved she knows how to throw a party when she did just that to celebrate her 41st birthday, which was on Sept. 4, on Saturday night. The singer was joined by a plethora of big stars at the disco-themed bash, which took place at a private mansion in Bel Air, CA, and they dressed up in all kinds of fun costumes and outfits that shimmered like a mirror ball. Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Adele, were just some of the many familiar faces who showed up to have fun and from the epic photos, it looked like they all had a blast!

Kim Kardashian at Beyonce’s birthday party. (BACKGRID)

Kim wore a sparkly dark red long-sleeved catsuit with black stripes. It had matching boots attached and she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle. She also had sunglasses on and flattering makeup that went perfectly with the outfit.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at Beyonce’s birthday party. (BACKGRID)

Megan, who attended the bash with fiance Machine Gun Kelly, rocked a tan, white, and black patterned fur-style jacket and white knee socks. She had her hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings. MZG had on his own white fur-style coat top, sparkly blue pants, and white-framed sunglasses.

Adele wore a black long-sleeved outfit with a plunging front and had her hair down and curled. She added earrings and necklaces and flaunted long nails. Her boyfriend Rich Paul joined her and wore a black jacket,

