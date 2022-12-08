Menu
Carmen Electra Models Sexy & Sparkly Bikini Gown During Rare Public Appearance At 2022 PCAs

December 7, 2022
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eternal bombshell Carmen Electra has still got it! The Baywatch stunner, 50, arrived at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Tuesday, Dec 6, in a jaw dropping silver and black bikini gown by Alexander Wang! In pics, Carmen looked next level with the silver, wraparound bikini top and black silk skirt. She wore her hair in a glam high ponytail, and completed the look with a smokey eye palette, sparkly earrings, and several rings. Makeup artist Darian Darling was responsible for her stunning look, and Sterling Forever and Natalie Mills provided jewelry, per Page Six.

Carmen ElectraChris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Carmen also took to Instagram to share a short video clip as she elegantly swept onto the red carpet at the star-studded Los Angeles event. “@peopleschoice awards tonight!,” she captioned the video, alongside heart face emojis. “are you watching? #peopleschoiceawards #peopleschoice @alexanderwangny @stuntzbeauty @moidariandarling.” 

Many of the actress’s 1.4 million follows flooded to the comments section to react to the jaw dropping look. “You look like HEAVEN!” commented one, while another gushed, “Our perpetually delicious goddess, devastatingly gorgeous in every way possible.” “YES!! Watching for you!!” quipped a third, alongside a heart face emoji. Yet another wrote, “Style & Class as always.”

While Carmen hasn’t been at a lot of public events recently, she’s been slowly re-emerging intot he public eye. In April, she took to Instagram as well to celebrate her 50th birthday in an altogether skimpy orange bikini. “It’s almost that time again,” she captioned the sensual video clip on April 19th.

