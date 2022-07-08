cardi-b-slays-in-sexy-sheer-catsuit-for-norway-performance:-‘feels-good-to-be-back’

View gallery

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Cardi B continues to slay on stage. The “WAP” rapper strutted her stuff while showcasing her sheer catsuit. Her outfit featured intricate beading all over, and the mom-of-two looked more confident than ever in this sexy look.

“IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK !!! Thank you Norway!!!!! UNITED KINGDOM see you TOMORROW!!” the 29-year-old captioned the Instagram videos she posted. Cardi also posted a video of herself at the start of her concert. The crowd went wild when she made her grand entrance on the stage. Cardi recently released her new song “Hot Sh*t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is getting back to performing nearly a year after welcoming her second child with Offset. Cardi gave birth to her son Wave, 10 months, in September 2021. Wave joined big sister Kulture, 3.

While spending quality time with family and working on new music, Cardi has made sure to keep fans up to date on her latest style with photos of her fierce looks. From a blue lingerie ensemble to a pink crop top and pink Daisy Dukes, Cardi is always keeping things interesting on the ‘gram!

Cardi is a busy woman in the music, acting, and business worlds. The rapper has made it a point to establish a solid foundation with her husband, especially for the sake of their blended family. The couple has experienced highs and lows, including a split, but now they’re more solid than ever.

