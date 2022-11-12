Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos

November 11, 2022
cardi-b-&-offset-mourn-takeoff-at-migos-rapper’s-emotional-funeral:-see-first-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Offset, Cardi BHelmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017

Los Angeles, CA - Birthday girl Cardi B & Offset are hard to miss in their matching red ensembles while attending Cardi's 30th birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles. Pictured: Cardi b BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream. Official photos from the New Jersey entertainment complex show the hip hop couple had a splashing time at the world’s largest indoor wave pool with daughter Kulture. Smiling Cardi looked on proudly as hands-on dad Offset played in the water with their little girl. Son Wave was also with the group but was not pictured. The “Bodak Yellow” star also ventured into the water as she paddled while laughing and playing with Kulture, keeping her famous curves covered in a bright sarong wrap she bought at the Dreamworks Water Park Gift Shop. Offset seemed to be having a great time with his friends on Shrek’s Sinkhole Slammer. *BYLINE: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega. 20 Jun 2022 Pictured: Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream in New Jersey. *BYLINE: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega. Photo credit: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870635_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: SplashNews

Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.

During the services, Offset was visibly overcome as he took to the podium in a video clip. “[Takeoff] changed the culture of music forever,” he said, fighting back tears. “Lord, give us some strength. Just give us some strength… I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it. I don’t get you sometimes. And I believe in you, Father.”

After Takeoff’s death, Offset paid tribute to the late rapper by changing his profile photo on Instagram to a picture of him, but remained silent. Cardi also honored her husband’s former bandmate by retweeting a video from Complex Music of Takeoff speaking about a touching gift that Offset and Quavo gave to him.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

bella-thorne-makes-out-with-mystery-man-2-months-after-split-from-fiance-benjamin-mascolo

Bella Thorne Makes Out With Mystery Man 2 Months After Split From Fiance Benjamin Mascolo

August 28, 2022
amazon-october-prime-day-2022-deals-on-holiday-gifts:-peloton,-swarovski-&-more

Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Deals on Holiday Gifts: Peloton, Swarovski & More

October 12, 2022
2020-emmy-nominations:-see-the-complete-list-of-nominees

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

September 20, 2020