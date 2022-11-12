cardi-b-&-offset-mourn-takeoff-at-migos-rapper’s-emotional-funeral:-see-first-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: SplashNews

Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.

During the services, Offset was visibly overcome as he took to the podium in a video clip. “[Takeoff] changed the culture of music forever,” he said, fighting back tears. “Lord, give us some strength. Just give us some strength… I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it. I don’t get you sometimes. And I believe in you, Father.”

After Takeoff’s death, Offset paid tribute to the late rapper by changing his profile photo on Instagram to a picture of him, but remained silent. Cardi also honored her husband’s former bandmate by retweeting a video from Complex Music of Takeoff speaking about a touching gift that Offset and Quavo gave to him.

