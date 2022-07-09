Menu
Cardi B & Offset Kiss On Stage At Wireless Festival As He Playfully Grabs Her Behind

July 8, 2022
Cardi B and Offset in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2018

Cardi B and Offset share a sweet kiss on stage at Wireless Festival in London as he playfully grabs her behind.

Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look.

Image Credit: Splashnews

Cardi B and Offset surprised fans with some serious PDA at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8! The 29-year-old “WAP” rapper was joined by her husband, 30, who sang his Migos hit “Bad and Boujee” as well as “Drip”. Afterward, the two leaned in for a passionate smooch, which involved Offset grabbing Cardi’s rear end. Cardi wore a skin-tight black mesh bodysuit for her Friday night performance that featured dozens of extra-large sequins and beading hanging from it. A glittery patch covered her chest. Offset, for his part, donned patterned skinny jeans and an orange sweater vest with nothing underneath.

Cardi B and OffsetCardi B and Offset shared a steamy kiss after they surprised fans in London by performing together at Wireless Festival (Photo: Splashnews)

Following the performance, Cardi took to Instagram to shout out her hubby and Meg Thee Stallion for helping make the opening night of the festival a success. “Let me tell y’all something..WIRELESS LONG ASSS STAGE AINT NO JOKE !!! You need lots of stamina.THANK YOU TO MEGA MILLION MEGAN @theestallion & HUBBINGTON @offsetyrn for rocking with me !!” she enthusiastically exclaimed alongside several videos of her set. At the end of the carousel, however, was a clip from Miley Cyrus’ 2014 Bangerz Tour, during which she declared, “I’m back motherf—kers […] They tried to f—king kill me! I’m not going down without a motherf—king fight!” It is not clear why the “Malibu” singer was included in the post.

Cardi B and OffsetCardi B and Offset performed several songs together during Cardi’s headlining set (Photo: Splashnews)

Cardi B and Offset are not strangers to declaring their love for one another publicly.

