Cardi B Twins With Kulture, 4, In Black Dresses & Poses With Son Wave, 1, On Christmas: Pics

December 25, 2022
Cardi B is slaying Christmas! The ‘WAP’ rapper stunned in new photos, in which she showed off her voluminous red hair alongside her kids and their family on Christmas Eve. Cardi looked amazing in a one-sleeve black dress that showed off a ton of under-boob and cut out at her tummy. Her nails were extra-long and white in a coffin shape, and she was truly ready to slay with a sleek, winged liner. See the post on Instagram here!

Cardi posed alongside her sweet daughter, Kulture Kiari, 4, who twinned with her in a tulle black dress. Kulture was so adorable, in photos next to her cousins who matched her elegant black attire. The family smiled for the cameras in front of a white and silver decked out Christmas tree. In one image, Cardi crouched down with the kids, seemingly corralling them for another shot. The rapper also shared a photo holding up her son, Wave. The 1-year-old looked trendy like his momma in a pair of white overalls and, of course, a sparkling diamond chain.

Caredi B gave fans a glimpse at the stacks and stacks of gifts for her two little ones. She showed off the outrageous mix of gold, red, white and silver presents stacked on top of each other in one room, and later previewed the kids opening their toys on Christmas Eve! Kulture, wearing a rainbow sweater, opened up a Minnie Mouse pillow, which Cardi could be heard telling her ‘Daddy got you!’ before panning to Offset, who filmed his daughter opening the gift,

