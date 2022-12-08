cardi-b-admits-to-removing-butt-injections-as-she-warns-fans-about-plastic-surgery

View gallery

Image Credit: LCD / SplashNews.com

Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, isn’t afraid to be real, and on Dec. 6 that’s exactly what she did when she revealed she removed her butt injections during an Instagram Live video (watch the video HERE). “The tea is after I gave birth to my son, [Wave] my a** was f****** huge,” the songstress began. She claimed that her bum being larger was due to pregnancy weight gain, but also said she had “a** shots.” Cardi continued, “In August I did surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process.”

Cardi B spoke about her butt injections via Instagram Live on Dec. 6. (LCD / SplashNews.com)

After she revealed she had butt injections, Cardi warned her followers of the dangers. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to ass shots, b**** don’t f****** do it,” the star said. “I am super super super super against mother f****** a** shots,” Cardi added. “I’m super against biopolymers.”

She also revealed that her doctors had to do some “shaping” of her butt, due to the removal of her butt injections. “But, of course, they took it out of me but they still had to shape my butt, because they took a lot of a** shots out,” the “WAP” hitmaker said.

» Read Full Article