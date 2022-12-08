Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Cardi B Admits To Removing Butt Injections As She Warns Fans About Plastic Surgery

December 7, 2022
cardi-b-admits-to-removing-butt-injections-as-she-warns-fans-about-plastic-surgery
Written by
0

View gallery

Los Angeles, CA - Birthday girl Cardi B & Offset are hard to miss in their matching red ensembles while attending Cardi's 30th birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles. Pictured: Cardi b BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Cardi B Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

Image Credit: LCD / SplashNews.com

Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, isn’t afraid to be real, and on Dec. 6 that’s exactly what she did when she revealed she removed her butt injections during an Instagram Live video (watch the video HERE). “The tea is after I gave birth to my son, [Wave] my a** was f****** huge,” the songstress began. She claimed that her bum being larger was due to pregnancy weight gain, but also said she had “a** shots.” Cardi continued, “In August I did surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process.”

cardi bCardi B spoke about her butt injections via Instagram Live on Dec. 6. (LCD / SplashNews.com)

After she revealed she had butt injections, Cardi warned her followers of the dangers. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to ass shots, b**** don’t f****** do it,” the star said. “I am super super super super against mother f****** a** shots,” Cardi added. “I’m super against biopolymers.”

She also revealed that her doctors had to do some “shaping” of her butt, due to the removal of her butt injections. “But, of course, they took it out of me but they still had to shape my butt, because they took a lot of a** shots out,” the “WAP” hitmaker said.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

ben-affleck-smiles-as-he-watches-j.lo-leaves-his-house-in-a-gucci-fiat-—-photos

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

November 7, 2021
blake-lively-slams-paparazzi-while-sharing-candid-pregnancy-pictures

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

September 17, 2022
us.-embassies-drop-cash-on-july-4-parties-as-american-cities-cancel-or-ban-them

U.S. Embassies Drop Cash on July 4 Parties as American Cities Cancel or Ban Them

July 4, 2020