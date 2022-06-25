Menu
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Green Bikini & Jokes Husband Val Can ‘Take a Bite Outta Me’

June 24, 2022
Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, are celebrating another year of love! The sweet couple rang in their 26th year of marriage by escaping to the warm waters of Miami, Fla. with their two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20. The Full House alum, 46, memorialized their anniversary with a slideshow of fun photos from their family vacation on June 24, the first of which showed off Candace’s fit physique in an emerald green bikini. In the adorable snapshot, Candace rested across a paddleboard as her husband, 48, balanced on one behind her and leaned in as he pretended to take a bite out of her shoulder.

“He can take a bite outta me any day,” she captioned the post. “Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary … with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun …Miami baby … we [love] you.” The following pictures shared from the family vacation showed Candace paddleboarding with her family and even gave fans a glimpse of the former hockey star kissing his wife on the cheek. Another photo showed Candace donning a beautiful cream-colored floral dress as she proudly stood next to her hubby, who looked dapper in white pants and a blue button-down shirt.

The happy couple recently celebrated Valeri’s birthday with their boys as well. On June 16, Candace shared a sweet tribute to her hubby, who turned 48 on the 13th. “June 13th, you’re always the best! Weekend birthday celebrations … for the love of my life hubby #Val,

