buffalo-bills-share-update-on-damar-hamlin-after-cardiac-arrest

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his team provided more details on the harrowing incident.

The Buffalo Bills have shared more insight on Damar Hamlin’s incident on the field.

Hours after the NFL star, 24, suddenly collapsed during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, his team released a statement on his condition.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” a Bills statement shared to Twitter Jan. 3 read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, also shared an update after Hamlin was rushed to the hospital, writing, “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.”

The confirmation on the athlete’s condition comes hours after he received medical care following his sudden fall during the game. Medical professionals administered CPR for more than 10 minutes as his teammates surrounded Hamlin.

An hour after his collapse, the NFL confirmed the game—which was temporarily suspended—would indeed be postponed.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Jan. 2 statement. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Hamlin received an outpouring of support from social media users moments after news of his medical episode broke,

