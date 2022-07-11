bucket-hats-are-back-(and-we-found-the-perfect-2-in-1-option-for-$15)

Image Credit: NesolenayaAleksandra/Adobe

Some trends are worth repeating. After becoming popular in the 1980s, the infamous bucket hat remained a key part of 90’s streetwear fashion before seeing a return in the 2010s and again in 2020. It’s safe to say they’re here to stay, and Fashion TikTok has confirmed the return.

Czzstance Summer Bucket Hat Two Pack: $14.99 / 6% off (Orig. $15.99) – Buy it on Amazon

This is one trend that will never really go anywhere. Bucket hats are a great accessory, adding flair to any outfit. This unisex Summer Bucket Hat gives an edgy ode to streetwear while being affordable at under $20. Don’t miss it on Amazon and buy this must-have summer staple today.

Add some versatility to your wardrobe with this two-pack of the Czzstance Summer Bucket Hat. Choose the black and sky blue pack or the black and khaki option depending on your vibe. Each features a trendy smiley face design that looks like it’s straight out of a streetwear magazine. The design is minimal but definitely makes a statement.

Another perk about bucket hats? They’re super comfortable. Shield yourself from the hot sun and UV rays with this breathable 100% cotton hat. Wear it all summer long and stay cool in more ways than one.

Wear this hat in the daytime at a fun summer festival or on the beach since it’s easy to pack. Other times, rock it poolside with your favorite swimsuit or even at night with a crop top and shorts.

