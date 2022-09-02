Menu
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 15, Says Mom Posts On Instagram ‘For Attention’: ‘I Hope She Stops’

September 2, 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, was on cloud nine last week when her hit song “Hold Me Closer” soared to the top of the charts, hitting #1 in 35 countries immediately after its debut.  However, one week later, on Sept. 1, the mother of sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex, Kevin Federline, 44, was put on blast by Jayden in an interview with ITV, in which he said his mom’s racy Instagram photos were partly to blame for the demise in their relationship. “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,  Jayden said, adding, “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.” As HollywoodLife reported, Jayden and Sean did not attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, on June 9, 2022.  In a recent interview with the same network, Kevin said that the boys have not seen their mother “in months.”

Britney Spears’ youngest son believes his relationship with his mother can be repaired

Jayden said: “I 100% think this can be fixed of course. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again.”

Read more here: https://t.co/JfU55ZFwar pic.twitter.com/QdYQCNfbxW

— ITV News (@itvnews) September 2, 2022

