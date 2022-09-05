Menu
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jayden, 15, For ‘Undermining’ Her & Alleges Interview Was Financial

September 5, 2022
Britney Spears didn’t hold back in her latest message in response to son Jayden, 15, after his recent interview with dad Kevin Federline. The pop star, 40, suggested that her ex and younger son — who also spoke on behalf of his brother — Sean, 16 — only did so for money. “So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her,’” she said in the two minute audio clip posted to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 5.

“Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to continue to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month?” she went on, before dropping a bombshell allegation. “Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful is that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” the Kentwood, LA native questioned. Her two year timeline is within reason, as Jayden turns 16 in just days — meaning his 18th birthday is two years away. Sean will turn 17 next week, also, meaning he’s now just a year shy of his 18th birthday. Child support arrangements typically end once a minor child becomes an adult.

In the headline making interview, Jayden revealed why he and his brother didn’t attend Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari, his feelings about her social media accounts and how he sees the future of their relationship.

