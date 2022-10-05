Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Britney Spears Teases Short Hair Makeover In New Topless Beach Video: Watch

October 4, 2022
britney-spears-teases-short-hair-makeover-in-new-topless-beach-video:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

1998 Britney SpearsBritney Spears 1998

SPEARS New pop artist Britney Spears smiles for the cameras during the 26th annual American Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, USA

Britney Spears Promoting the Upcoming Film 'Drive Me Crazy' at Planet Hollwood in New York City September 29 1999 ÂVARIOUS

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, “cut all” of her hair off! The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 4 to share a new eye-catching topless video that showed her rolling on sand and splashing in water at a beach, and let her shorter hair peek through under a pink hat. She also had sunglasses on and smiled from ear to ear as a small ponytail was on display.

“I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!” she exclaimed in the caption. It didn’t take long for her fans to comment and share their opinions about the new look. “Looking beautiful as always,” one fan wrote while another sent a friendly reminder for her to wear sunscreen. A third fan encouraged her to show more of the haircut and a fourth shared, “We love you Britney.”

Before Britney posted her most recent video, she made headlines for sharing a video of her doing a dance routine in a yellow top and black short shorts. “Nails and sadness 💅🏻 !!!” she captioned the clip, which also showed her swinging her long ponytail around. Like her new video, it received a lot of kind words and support.

Britney SpearsBritney Spears with her longer hair. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

When Britney’s not getting attention for her social media posts, she’s doing so for her new collaboration with Elton John. Their song, “Hold Me Closer”, which a remix of Elton’s “Tiny Dancer,” has a music video that Britney didn’t appear in, but it turns out she was involved in the making of it.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

man-arrested-at-kendall-jenner's-house-targets-kylie-hours-after-jail-release

Man Arrested at Kendall Jenner's House Targets Kylie Hours After Jail Release

April 2, 2021
jonas-brothers-reunite-on-the-bbmas-stage-&-debut-new-single-‘leave-before-you-love-me’

Jonas Brothers Reunite On The BBMAs Stage & Debut New Single ‘Leave Before You Love Me’

May 23, 2021
derek-chauvin-prosecution's-star-witness-says-od-didn't-kill-george-floyd

Derek Chauvin Prosecution's Star Witness Says OD Didn't Kill George Floyd

April 8, 2021