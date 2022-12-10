britney-spears-says-she’s-taken-up-‘meditation’-&-husband-sam-asghari-‘hates-it’

View gallery

Britney Spears, 41, is using mediation to help her with her peace of mind and difficult life. The singer took to Instagram to share information about her decision to try the new practice and admitted her husband Sam Asghari “hates” it. “I’m that meditation bitch now 🧘🏼‍♀️… my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers,” she wrote alongside a 1961 black and white photo of a little girl dancing in front of a bear in Paris, France. “My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself.”

Britney Spears’ latest message. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Normally I forget to eat … I wait way too long and I’m too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it’s like the world has ended,” she continued. “So l got in my car yesterday and I cried … I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship 🚀 … it’s where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it’s spiritual … totally spiritual and we’re all in this together on the road. 🚙 So I don’t feel alone unless those big 18 wheelers come by and hog the road and I want to sh*t on myself … but it’s me time … my own inner thoughts. Well I forgot to eat yesterday … I saw Jack in The Box … I’ve never ate there a day in my fucking life … I was like HOLY SH*T and when I saw that big sign of pictures of the food.

