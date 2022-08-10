britney-spears-feels-‘betrayed’-by-kevin-federline-for-bringing-‘kids’-drama’-in-the-‘spotlight’

View gallery

Britney Spears was not planning on publicly speaking about where her relationship stands with her sons, Sean Federline, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. However, thanks to a recent interview with the boys’ dad, Kevin Federline, the family drama is out there. “[Britney] wanted to keep her kids’ drama out of the spotlight because this is sacred to her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “For [Kevin] to do this interview shows her that he has no respect for her.”

A second source added that Britney “has no idea why” Kevin chose to take this information to the public. “Britney is the happiest she’s ever been and she wishes her loved ones could be happy for her, including her boys,” the insider continued. “She loves them more than anything in the world and has done everything in her power to be the best mom to them. She feels like other people have helped them make up their minds about her and it’s just not fair.”

The drama started on Aug. 6, when information began leaking from Kevin’s interview with ITV about Britney and the boys. “The boys have decided they are not seeing [Britney] right now,” Kevin said of the teenagers, who skipped their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June, as well. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Kevin claimed that Britney’s revealing Instagram posts are part of the reason that they’ve allegedly chosen to distance themselves.

