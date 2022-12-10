Menu
Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch

December 9, 2022
Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.

In another section of the video, she appeared to be in a bedroom surrounded by red rose petals and pink birthday balloons — Brit celebrated her 41st on December 2 with husband Sam Asghari, 28. She also switched up the look with white knee-high boots and accessorized with a necklace and earrings. Her long, blond mermaid waves fell around her shoulders as she danced sensually to the Christmas favorite. It was impossible not to note the inevitable comparisons to her longtime pal Madonna, 64, who has been posting up a storm of “shock value” social media videos of late — including one licking water out of a dog bowl.

“30 sec to mars !!!” The “Stronger” singer, 41 captioned the video,

