britney-spears-proves-she’s-alive-with-topless-shower-videos-from-mexico-vacation:-watch

Britney Spears proved she is still alive to continue posting more racy content by… posting more racy content. In the midst of wild fan theories that the “Toxic” singer is not in control of her own Instagram and may be missing or dead, Britney took to her social media on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to show that she is very much of this Earth and giving back with some sexy shower clips. In the videos, which had versions of it posted previously, she assured her followers that she was happy and healthy in Mexico on a holiday.

The speculation of Britney either being six feet under or impersonated by a body double, per Jezebel, was escalated after fans noticed Britney was in Mexico for her trip, when she had initially announced that she was flying to New York. However, a source told TMZ that the pop princess had only said she was on the way to the Big Apple to “throw people off.” As for other fan concerns that Britney was not in control of her social media, the outlet’s source also said the video was “shot in Mexico, and wasn’t old or recycled content.”

The reporting lines up with our own, as an insider close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Britney is the boss when it comes to her own social media platforms. “Britney posts her own content, or she sends it to her social media team for them to post it,” the insider explained. “She is 100 percent aware of everything posted to her page and oversees all of it.

