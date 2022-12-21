Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Britney Spears Proves She’s Alive With Topless Shower Videos From Mexico Vacation: Watch

December 21, 2022
britney-spears-proves-she’s-alive-with-topless-shower-videos-from-mexico-vacation:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

Britney Spears iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2016 Britney Spears performs on stage during the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016

Britney Spears Britney Spears 'Piece of Me' concert, The Axis Theatre, Planet Hollywood Hotel, Las Vegas, America - 22 Apr 2015

Britney Spears' Sexiest Concert Looks Of All Time

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears proved she is still alive to continue posting more racy content by… posting more racy content. In the midst of wild fan theories that the “Toxic” singer is not in control of her own Instagram and may be missing or dead, Britney took to her social media on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to show that she is very much of this Earth and giving back with some sexy shower clips. In the videos, which had versions of it posted previously, she assured her followers that she was happy and healthy in Mexico on a holiday.

The speculation of Britney either being six feet under or impersonated by a body double, per Jezebel, was escalated after fans noticed Britney was in Mexico for her trip, when she had initially announced that she was flying to New York. However, a source told TMZ that the pop princess had only said she was on the way to the Big Apple to “throw people off.” As for other fan concerns that Britney was not in control of her social media, the outlet’s source also said the video was “shot in Mexico, and wasn’t old or recycled content.”

The reporting lines up with our own, as an insider close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Britney is the boss when it comes to her own social media platforms. “Britney posts her own content, or she sends it to her social media team for them to post it,” the insider explained. “She is 100 percent aware of everything posted to her page and oversees all of it.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

'jeopardy!'-wanted-mayim-bialik-as-daily-host,-found-way-to-hire-her-anyway

'Jeopardy!' Wanted Mayim Bialik as Daily Host, Found Way to Hire Her Anyway

August 13, 2021
how-joanna-garcia-swisher-made-it-through-her-“year-of-tremendous-heartache”

How JoAnna Garcia Swisher Made It Through Her “Year of Tremendous Heartache”

October 7, 2020
britney-spears-&-sam-asghari-ready-to-start-preparing-prenup-after-conservatorship-ends

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Ready To Start Preparing Prenup After Conservatorship Ends

November 16, 2021