Celebrities / Celebrity News

Brigitte Macron Is Elegant In Long White Gown For State Dinner With Joe Biden: Photos

December 1, 2022
Image Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

President Joe Biden, 80, hosted the first state dinner of his presidency on Dec. 1, and former French educator Brigitte Macron, 69, stunned in a long-sleeve white dress that featured silver embellishments around the neck and waist. The 69-year-old opted to wear her blonde tresses in an elegant updo, and accessorized with diamond earrings. She also carried a silver clutch and rocked her wedding ring and a silver watch for her other jewelry pieces. First Lady Jill Biden, 71, also shined in a black long-sleeve gown that featured geometric cutouts. Their husbands, on the other hand, opted for classic black tuxedos with pins on their lapels of their respective countries.

Brigitte MacronBrigitte Macron attends Joe Biden’s state dinner in a white gown. (Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com)

The president hosted Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, 44, on Thursday evening in a lavish effort to repair the relationship between the U.S. and an important American ally. However, Emmanuel and his wife were not the only guests in attendance, as about 400 other prominent world leaders attended the state dinner, per PEOPLE. And, of course, Biden pulled out all the stops to ensure his guests would experience the absolute best the White House has to offer.

Some of the delicious food on the menu that evening included caviar, butter-poached lobster, Calotte of beef, and a watercress and sunchoke salad, according to CNN. The menu will also share the same dessert that was served at Donald Trump‘s first state dinner: crème fraiche ice cream.

