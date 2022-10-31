brian-austin-green-reveals-his-and-megan-fox's-co-parenting-status

Brian Austin Green Gives Update on New Baby Boy

Co-parenting is going well in the 90210 for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Brian shared where he and his ex-wife stand on allocating time with their three kids, Noah Shannon Green, 10, Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, and Journey River Green, 6, during the holiday season.

“We co-parent really well together,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 49, shared during the Paw Works Animal Rescue “Ties and Tails” Gala Oct. 29. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve.”

He added, “But we’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time.”

And where Brian feels that people make mistakes when it comes to co-parenting?

“People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids, Brian—who also shares Kassius Marcil-Green, 20, with actress Vanessa Marcil—explained. “But I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think it’s possible to separate and have it not affect the kids.”

And it seems the Jennifer’s Body star, 36, and Brian are doing just that—so much so that Megan may have just caught baby fever, from her ex and Sharna Burgess who welcomed their 3-month-old son Zane in June.

In fact, she expressed as much on a recent comment on fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s Instagram post Oct.

