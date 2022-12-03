bradley-cooper-&-irina-shayk-take-daughter-lea,-5,-to-see-christmas-tree-amid-reconciliation-reports

View gallery

Image Credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

It’s a family date day! Just one day after Bradley Cooper was spotted strolling through New York City with his and Irina Shayk‘s adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea, the entire family was photographed visiting the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. The family outing, which came on Friday, Dec. 2 and can be seen below, comes amid speculation that Irina, 36, and Bradley, 47, are reconciling after going separate ways in 2019.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk took their daughter to see NYC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on Dec. 2, 2022 (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

The handsome family was all bundled up, with the A Star Is Born actor wearing blue jeans and a blue puffer jacket over a gray hoodie. He matched his color-coordinated outfit with a gray and blue beanie. Irina wore a patterned sweater and a black trench coat, while her precious daughter wore maroon leggings, a green winter coat, and purple and pink boots.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk appeared to attempt to keep their identities private and wore big sunglasses during their walk (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

The Sports Illustrated model and Bradley have sparked reconciliation rumors for months due to outings such as their family trip on Friday. Over the last few months, they have been spotted on a tropical family vacation, at a fashion show, trick or treating with Lea on Halloween, and walking through the Big Apple together over the Thanksgiving weekend. After they were spotted together over the holiday weekend,

