Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Take Daughter Lea, 5, To See Christmas Tree Amid Reconciliation Reports

December 2, 2022
bradley-cooper-&-irina-shayk-take-daughter-lea,-5,-to-see-christmas-tree-amid-reconciliation-reports
Written by
0

View gallery

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT**Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York CityPictured: Lea Shayk-Cooper,Bradley Cooper,Irina ShaykRef: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, and their daughter Lea visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bradley Cooper is seen out for a walk with his daughter Lea Cooper in NYC **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 01 Dec 2022 Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Lea Cooper. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922565_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

It’s a family date day! Just one day after Bradley Cooper was spotted strolling through New York City with his and Irina Shayk‘s adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea, the entire family was photographed visiting the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. The family outing, which came on Friday, Dec. 2 and can be seen below, comes amid speculation that Irina, 36, and Bradley, 47, are reconciling after going separate ways in 2019.

Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk and daughter LeaBradley Cooper and Irina Shayk took their daughter to see NYC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on Dec. 2, 2022 (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

The handsome family was all bundled up, with the A Star Is Born actor wearing blue jeans and a blue puffer jacket over a gray hoodie. He matched his color-coordinated outfit with a gray and blue beanie. Irina wore a patterned sweater and a black trench coat, while her precious daughter wore maroon leggings, a green winter coat, and purple and pink boots.

Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk and daughter LeaBradley Cooper and Irina Shayk appeared to attempt to keep their identities private and wore big sunglasses during their walk (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

The Sports Illustrated model and Bradley have sparked reconciliation rumors for months due to outings such as their family trip on Friday. Over the last few months, they have been spotted on a tropical family vacation, at a fashion showtrick or treating with Lea on Halloween, and walking through the Big Apple together over the Thanksgiving weekend. After they were spotted together over the holiday weekend,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

selena-gomez-rocks-orange-sequin-outfit-while-shopping-with-andrea-iervolino:-photos

Selena Gomez Rocks Orange Sequin Outfit While Shopping With Andrea Iervolino: Photos

August 5, 2022
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-35-best-deals-under-$35:-kate-spade,-barefoot-dreams,-free-people,-ugg-&-more

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 35 Best Deals Under $35: Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, UGG & More

July 30, 2022
celebrating-tv's-best-comedies-with-black-stars–which-you-need-to-watch-asap

Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars–Which You Need to Watch ASAP

February 5, 2022