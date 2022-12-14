Menu
Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Irina Shayk Reconciliation: Photos

December 14, 2022
Image Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper, 47, bundled up for the cold in a puffer jacket while holding his daughter, Lea, 5, by the hand in New York City on Dec. 13. The A Star Is Born actor and director looked cozy in a blue puffer jacket, grey jeans, and matching grey sneakers while out for a walk in the Big Apple. He also accessorized with a black Super Bowl beanie and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. Bradley was also pictured carrying not one, but two pink backpacks as he strutted down the street with his baby girl.

Lea adorably matched her pops by wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles beanie on the cold afternoon. The toddler rocked a green puffer jacket, bright-red leggings, and fuzzy blue boots while she stepped out on the town with Bradley. The 47-year-old’s outing with his daughter comes amid speculation that he and his exIrina Shayk, 36, are reconciling and getting back together.

A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on Nov. 9, that their inner circle is hoping they get back together after displaying PDA multiple times over the last few months. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” the insider said at the time. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

bradleyBradley Cooper wore a beanie and puffer jacket to keep warm on Dec.  » Read Full Article

