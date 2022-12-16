Menu
Brad Pitt Is Handsome With Slicked Back Hair At ‘Babylon’ Premiere In L.A.: Photos

December 16, 2022
Global Premiere Screening of BABYLON. 15 Dec 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA926593_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton arriving to Paramount Pictures global premiere screening of “Babylon” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA on December 15, 2022. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 15 Dec 2022 Pictured: Brad Pitt. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA926596_058.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Paramount Pictures global premiere screening of “Babylon” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA on December 15, 2022. 15 Dec 2022 Pictured: Margot Robbie. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA926622_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

After a year where Brad Pitt attended events while dressed in every color of the neon rainbow, his outfit for the Dec. 15 premiere of Babylon was a classy throwback. Brad, 58, sported a black suit for the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. By wearing his white shirt unbuttoned and his hair slicked back. Brad conveyed his trademark cool while bringing a bit of sophistication to the red carpet.

(OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

From Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, Babylon stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva in a period piece that looks to end 2022 on a high note. Describes as an “original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles,” Babylon captures Tinseltown as it makes “the transition from silent films to talkies. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.” The director looked to “capture what that time was really like” about the “unhinged and wild and brilliant people who started the industry,” Cazelle told Deadline at the start of December.

Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a major silent film star, who finds himself waning as the era of sound drives him out of work. Robbie is Nellie LaRoy, an actress who finds success (and excess) in the booming industry. Calva is Manny Torres, a young man who hopes of finding fame in the film industry, only to discover his fate is intertwined with Ms.

