bob-saget's-widow-reflects-on-their-last-christmas-together

Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget.

In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday with the Full House star. Alongside a series of photos taken of the couple in 2021 outside the Peninsula Chicago, Kelly instructed her followers to “cherish every single moment.”

“I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last,” she wrote on Instagram. “(it was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together.”

On how they spent that holiday, Kelly shared, “He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers ‘Uncle Bob’ and talks about him every single day.”

Bob was found dead in his Orlando, Fla. hotel room Jan. 9, with authorities later determining that the cause of his death was head trauma. He was 65 years old.

Kelly continued by praising her late husband for the way he left “a lasting impression,” adding, “The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through.”

Kelly, who married Bob in 2018, has been open about her struggles following the loss of her husband.

» Read Full Article