bob-marley’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-the-rock-legend’s-12-kids-&-20-plus-grandkids

Image Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bob Marley was a reggae legend who served as a world ambassador for reggae music, earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and sold more than 20 million records. The artist, unfortunately, passed away from malignant melanoma cancer in 1981. However, his legacy continues through his music, his 12 kids, and more than 20 grandkids. Unfortunately, one of his grandkids, Joseph Mersa Marley, passed away suddenly on Dec. 27, 2022 at the age of 31. Read on to learn about the “Buffalo Solder” hitmaker’s 12 children and over 20 grandchildren.

Sharon Marley Bob Marely’s kids. (Peter Stone/Shutterstock)

Sharon Marley was born to Bob Marley’s wife Rita Marley on Nov. 23, 1964, and Bob adopted Sharon when he tied the knot with Rita in 1966. The 58-year-old is involved in the arts like her dad, as she is a singer, dancer, and curator. She was part of the award-winning group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers her siblings Ziggy Marley, Cedella Marley, and Stephen Marley. The group has three Grammy Awards and eight nominations to its name.

Cedella Marley Cedella Marley in a theater. (Shangri-La/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Cedella Marley was born to Bob Marley and Rita Marley on Aug. 23, 1967 and was named after her paternal grandmother. The successful 55-year-old wears many hats as a singer who was part of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers and as a manager for several of her family’s ventures. She is the owner and designer of a women’s casualwear brand Catch A Fire, which is named after bob’s debut album for Island Records,

