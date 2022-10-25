‘something-scary’s-blair-bathory-&-steffany-strange-bring-classic-creepy-vibes-to-‘the-sound-of-halloween’

View gallery

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. As we enjoy the last full week before Halloween, we’re doubling your joy by adding a full-size treat of TSOH. Two scream queens – Steffany Strange and Blair Bathory – hand out some terrifying treats.

Blair Bathory

Starting in 2018, The Something Scary Podcast sees Steffany and Blair tell a different group of scary tales – ghosts stories, urban legends, tales of the paranormal, and beyond – to bring a bit of campfire creepiness to your daily commute. October 2022’s shows have featured “Sacrificial Lambs,” “Killer In Plain Sight,” and “Creatures of the Night.” The show has also built quite a community of like-minded fiends, with 80% of the stories featured on Something Scary coming from the podcast’s audience.

Steffany Strange

“What I love about Something Scary audiences is that it ranges from teenagers to adults,” Steffany Strange tells HollywoodLife. “And what I found through meeting these fans, who have been around since the beginning of the show, is that they appreciate diversity and inclusivity, love learning about culture and lore, and of course, appreciate scary stories. It’s especially a lot of strong women who are looking to find representation in their own cultures and identities, and I think that’s very special about the show,

