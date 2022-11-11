‘black-panther:-wakanda-forever’-twist:-end-credits-scene-reveals-t’challa’s-massive-secret

View gallery

Image Credit: Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever end credits scene begins with Shuri traveling to Haiti to visit Nakia. Shuri finally gets a chance to mourn the loss of her mother and brother. After battling Namor and her own grief, Shuri has a moment to breathe.

Letitia Wright as Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ (Marvel)

Shuri is on the beach when Nakia walks up to her with a little boy. Nakia introduces her to Toussaint, played by the adorable newcomer Divine Love Konadu-Sun. “This is my son,” Nakia tells Shuri. “This is your auntie, Shuri.”

That’s when it hits Shuri. This is T’Challa’s son. Her brother’s blood. Her family. Nakia explains that she and T’Challa agreed it was best to raise their son in Haiti “away from the pressure” of the kingdom. Nakia tells Shuri that T’Challa didn’t want them to go to his funeral, but they were prepared for his death.

Ramonda knew about Toussaint and had the chance to meet him before she died. That’s what Ramonda was trying to tell Shuri before Namor showed up and turned their world upside down.

Shuri shares a heartfelt moment with her nephew, giving him a high-five. Then Toussaint says something that proves he truly is his father’s son. “My name is Prince T’Challa. The son of King T’Challa,” he tells Shuri.

Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Florence Kasumba in ‘Black Panther.’ (Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection)

In the Marvel comics, T’Challa does have a son,

