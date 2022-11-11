Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Twist: End Credits Scene Reveals T’Challa’s Massive Secret

November 11, 2022
‘black-panther:-wakanda-forever’-twist:-end-credits-scene-reveals-t’challa’s-massive-secret
Written by
0

View gallery

Rihanna 'Wakanda Forever' premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Oct 2022

Lupita Nyong'o 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' film premiere, London, UK - 03 Nov 2022

Danai Gurira 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' film premiere, London, UK - 03 Nov 2022

Image Credit: Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever end credits scene begins with Shuri traveling to Haiti to visit Nakia. Shuri finally gets a chance to mourn the loss of her mother and brother. After battling Namor and her own grief, Shuri has a moment to breathe.

Letitia WrightLetitia Wright as Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ (Marvel)

Shuri is on the beach when Nakia walks up to her with a little boy. Nakia introduces her to Toussaint, played by the adorable newcomer Divine Love Konadu-Sun. “This is my son,” Nakia tells Shuri. “This is your auntie, Shuri.”

That’s when it hits Shuri. This is T’Challa’s son. Her brother’s blood. Her family. Nakia explains that she and T’Challa agreed it was best to raise their son in Haiti “away from the pressure” of the kingdom. Nakia tells Shuri that T’Challa didn’t want them to go to his funeral, but they were prepared for his death.

Ramonda knew about Toussaint and had the chance to meet him before she died. That’s what Ramonda was trying to tell Shuri before Namor showed up and turned their world upside down.

Shuri shares a heartfelt moment with her nephew, giving him a high-five. Then Toussaint says something that proves he truly is his father’s son. “My name is Prince T’Challa. The son of King T’Challa,” he tells Shuri.

Chadwick BosemanDanai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Florence Kasumba in ‘Black Panther.’ (Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection)

In the Marvel comics, T’Challa does have a son,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

candace-owens:-5-things-to-know-about-right-wing-activist-who-insulted-cardi-b-as-‘illiterate’

Candace Owens: 5 Things To Know About Right Wing Activist Who Insulted Cardi B As ‘Illiterate’

September 7, 2020
12-empowering-moments-that-set-a-new-standard-for-fashion-week

12 Empowering Moments That Set a New Standard for Fashion Week

September 6, 2021
30-viral-tiktok-products-you-need-in-your-life

30 Viral TikTok Products You Need in Your Life

March 7, 2021