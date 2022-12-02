Menu
Billie Eilish Admits She ‘Didn’t Feel Sexy For One Second’ With Blonde Hair: I Was Treated ‘Differently’

December 1, 2022
Billie Eilish feels like she was “treated differently” as a blonde. The “bad guy” singer’s fans were surprised when she debuted bright green locks after rocking a platinum look in 2021. But the Academy Award-winning star reveals she wasn’t happy with the lighter look.

Billie Eilish hairBillie Eilish feels she was ‘treated differently’ as a blonde (Shutterstock)

“I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde,” the Grammy winner, 20, said during an interview with Highsnobiety. “When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me],” she confessed.

Billie is known for experimenting with a wide variety of hair colors in the past including silver, red, blue, and black.

Billie Eilish hairThe Grammy winner has debuted numerous hair colors including black, blue, and silver (Shutterstock)

The hitmaker failed to elaborate before explaining that the Internet makes it difficult for her to discuss “stuff like this” which is why she also prefers to keep her romantic life private, as well. “Falling in love is hard for me. It’s a spooky thing, love. It’s really spooky,” she said.

But despite her reservations, Billie confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, 31, when they were photographed making out last month. The two looked smitten with one another as they locked lips while out and about in Studio City.

Billie looked blissfully happy as she packed on the PDA with her new man, which was followed by a low key date at Crossroads Kitchen. “You would never have known that Billie and Jesse were celebrities unless you knew who they were.

