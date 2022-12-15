meghan-markle-reveals-beyonce-texted-her-after-the-oprah-interview:-‘she-wants-me-to-feel-safe’

View gallery

Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan received a text from the one and only Beyonce. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan says in the final episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Beyonce told Meghan that she was “just checking in.” Even Prince Harry was starstruck by Beyonce reaching out. “Go and call her,” Prince Harry quips.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their wedding reception. (MEGA)

Meghan proceeds to read the words Beyonce texted to her. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,” Meghan tells her husband. Prince Harry says, “That’s well said.”

Following the interview, Prince William texted Prince Harry. In the docuseries footage, Meghan walks over to Prince Harry after he gets the text from his brother and hugs him. They do not read the text out loud.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that there were concerns by someone in the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin color would be. “They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Oprah. Meghan added that, at the time, there was “the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

