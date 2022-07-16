Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Beyonce Allegedly Demanded Redo Of ‘Austin Powers 3’ Poster After She Looked ‘Too Skinny’

July 16, 2022
beyonce-allegedly-demanded-redo-of-‘austin-powers-3’-poster-after-she-looked-‘too-skinny’
Written by
0

View gallery

Beyonce Knowles Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Vancouver, Canada - 02 Oct 2018

Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019

Beyonce Knowles City of Hope Gala, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2018

Image Credit: New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Beyonce perfected the role of Foxxy Cleopatra in one of the highest grossing films of 2002, Austin Powers in Goldmember. But the singer, 40, was apparently taken aback by an image of herself in the movie’s poster that she didn’t find to be accurate. And she demanded a change. “She says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me,’” makeup artist Kate Biscoe told Vulture in a new interview to mark the iconic Mike Meyers comedy’s 20th anniversary. “Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’” 

BeyonceBeyonce in a still shot for 2002 comedy ‘Austin Powers 3’ (New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Kate then admitted that producers were happy to oblige. “She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’ He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”

Beyonce reportedly looked to her mom Tina Lawson for inspiration on Foxxy’s iconic look. “My mom loved Pam Grier,” she told the BBC back in 2002, via Vulture. “She loved Foxy Brown. I got a chance to meet her when I was 15 at the Source Awards. Before the movie, I watched every one of her films I could find. At the reading with Mike, I wouldn’t talk unless I was talking like her.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

‘teen-mom-og’:-catelynn-&-tyler-baltierra-reveal-why-they-feel-‘inferior’-to-carly’s-parents

‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Reveal Why They Feel ‘Inferior’ To Carly’s Parents

April 27, 2021
bam-margera-calls-for-'jackass-4'-boycott,-talks-about-suicidal-thoughts

Bam Margera Calls for 'Jackass 4' Boycott, Talks About Suicidal Thoughts

February 11, 2021
torrei-hart-defends-keeping-her-ex-kevin-hart’s-last-name

Torrei Hart Defends Keeping Her Ex Kevin Hart’s Last Name

October 17, 2021