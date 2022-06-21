Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Bethenny Frankel & Jill Zarin Reunite On A Flight 12 Years After Explosive ‘RHONY’ Fallout

June 21, 2022
bethenny-frankel-&-jill-zarin-reunite-on-a-flight-12-years-after-explosive-‘rhony’-fallout
Written by
0

View gallery

Bethenny FrankelVictoria's Secret Fashion Show, After Party, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018

Bethenny Frankel looks amazing in a black and white floral one-piece swimsuit as she goes for a solo stroll on the beach in Miami. 20 Jun 2022 Pictured: Bethenny Frankel. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870389_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In this embargoed image released on June 5, Bethenny Frankel and her daughter Bryn Hoppy attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022, Santa Monica, California, United States - 05 Jun 2022

Image Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CfCvz5APyye/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bethenny Frankel is sharing every aspect of her life with her 2.6 million followers on Instagram — and her latest update is a surprisingly pleasant one! The Bethenny Swimwear designer, 51, took to the platform on June 20 to share that she ran into her former Real Housewives of New York City costar rival Jill Zarin, 58, while on a flight. “So this girl walks onto a plane…,” Bethenny captioned a selfie of the RHONY alums, as they smiled while sitting on the plane. She also included the hashtags #mentionitall #getahobby #ifwingscouldtalk.

Bethenny Frankel & Jill ZarinBethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin (Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock)

“Mention it all” and “get a hobby” were two of Bethenny’s favorite quips when she starred on the popular Bravo series, and she notably told Jill to do just that during a raging falling out during season three, in 2010. Jill reposted the image to her own Instagram account, so it’s safe to say they reality TV icons are on friendly terms again. It’s a refreshing change to see the former BFF’s reconcile in the photo. Back in 2021, Jill slammed Bethenny in PEOPLE reporter Dave Quinn‘s book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It. 

“Kelly Bensimon was a supermodel and Bethenny Frankel couldn’t sell a cupcake in a grocery store,” Jill said of her former costar. “Honestly, she was a nobody.” But the Skinnygirl founder seems to be currently flying high, as she has been rocking swimsuits from her new HSN line,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

john-mulaney-&-kenan-thompson-bring-the-laughs-in-subway-themed-musical-sketch-on-‘snl’

John Mulaney & Kenan Thompson Bring The Laughs In Subway Themed Musical Sketch On ‘SNL’

February 27, 2022
joe-biden-announces-his-policy-plans-for-black-america

Joe Biden Announces His Policy Plans For Black America

May 5, 2020
these-game-changing,-skin-clearing-devices-are-50%-off-at-sephora:-dermaflash,-nuface,-foreo-&-pmd

These Game-Changing, Skin-Clearing Devices Are 50% Off at Sephora: DermaFlash, NuFace, Foreo & PMD

January 15, 2022