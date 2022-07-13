exercise-while-you-work-from-home-with-this-under-the-desk-stationary-bike-that’s-on-sale-for-under-$150

Image Credit: Somkiat/Adobe

Many of us have been working from home for quite a while and if you feel like your fitness routine has declined since covid and you can’t get back on track, you’re in luck because the YOSUDA Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser is currently 21% off on Amazon Prime Day. The bike retails for $171.99 and now it can be all yours for just $135.99, saving you $36. The stationary bike pedaler fits under your desk so you can exercise while you work.

The best part about the pedaler is that you can use it for your arms or legs and it doesn’t take up too much space so it’s easy to store. The pedals are super quiet so you won’t distract yourself or others while you pedal and it’s mindless so you don’t even realize you’re getting an exercise in while you work.

The bike is low impact so it won’t strain your muscles or joints and it forces you to move your body when you’re stuck inside all day long. It comes equipped with eight adjustable tension levels. It comes with a smart display screen, 22 pounds of weight, and four anti-slip rubber pads. The monitor tracks the time, distance, speed, and calories burned, plus, it has a handle that makes it convenient for you to carry it and store it away.

Whether you want to exercise while you're working at your desk, sitting on the couch,

