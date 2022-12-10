Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Ben Affleck Puts Arm Around Jennifer Lopez On Cute Starbucks Date: Photos

December 10, 2022
ben-affleck-puts-arm-around-jennifer-lopez-on-cute-starbucks-date:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured leaving

*EXCLUSIVE* Culver City, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend their Sunday afternoon shopping with her son Max in Culver City. The threesome first stops at Gelson's Market before visiting GameStop for a new video game controller and then SideCar for doughnuts and coffee. Shot on 10/30/22. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a laugh and snuggle as they hit up a Starbucks! The Town actor, 50, sweetly put his arm around his wife, 53, as they left the popular coffee chain in Santa Monica, California on Friday, Dec. 9 in the images published by Daily Mail. Ben was sipping on a milkshake style Frappuccino in his left hand, while Jennifer didn’t appear to have picked up any of their famous seasonal holiday beverages. They seemed to be in good spirits as the “Dear Ben” singer laughed at whatever he was saying, placing her hand on his chest as they walked together.

Jennifer was casually dressed yet still luxe in an argyle pattern sweater by Valentino that included black and various shades of beige. She paired the holiday-ready knit with a loose fitting pair of black pants, along with a camel colored lug sole boot. Meanwhile, Ben sported his go-to button down plaid shirt — this time in a blue shade — along with black skinny jeans and Nike low dunk sneakers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen holding hands in Los Angeles. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Just last weekend, the married duo were seen Christmas tree shopping in Los Angeles with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! A large Balsam tree was later seen being loaded onto a Cadillac SUV and presumably headed back to their home to begin the celebration of the family’s first Christmas since Ben and J.Lo officially tied the knot in August 2022.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

bts-closes-the-amas-with-smooth-performance-of-“butter”-after-winning-artist-of-the-year

BTS Closes the AMAs With Smooth Performance of “Butter” After Winning Artist of the Year

November 21, 2021
this-vibrating-facial-cleansing-brush-makes-the-perfect-christmas-gift-&-is-on-sale-for-under-$30

This Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush Makes The Perfect Christmas Gift & Is On Sale For Under $30

December 18, 2020
stacey-abrams:-5-things-to-know-about-politician-&-activist-who-helped-democrats-win-in-georgia

Stacey Abrams: 5 Things To Know About Politician & Activist Who Helped Democrats Win In Georgia

January 6, 2021