ben-affleck-&-jennifer-lopez-go-shopping-for-a-new-car:-photos

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Ben Affleck ran an exciting errand on Saturday, July 2, 2022! The engaged couple were seen walking outside a lavish Rolls Royce dealership while holding hands and looking smitten with each other.

In the candid photos, Miss Lopez looked chic while wearing trendy ultra flared light wash jeans, a simple white long sleeve shirt, and matching casual shoes. She also had her caramel colored locks pulled back in a sleek low ponytail, and sported sophisticated tan sunglasses. She accessorized the look with big dangly silver hoop earrings and a large luxurious handbag from iconic high end designer Christian Dior.

Meanwhile, Ben joined her with a smile while sporting a minimalist gray t-shirt, a neutral beige button up, classic black jeans, and chunky white sneakers. Accompanying the two was Ben’s youngest son Samuel, 10, who the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The blended family appeared to be content in each other’s company that Saturday. This outing comes after an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE gave HollywoodLife personal details about J-Lo’s relationship with her soon to be son-in-law. “Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” the insider stated.

When it comes to whether or not Bennifer want biological children of their own,

