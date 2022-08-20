Menu
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

August 20, 2022
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BEN AFFLECK WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, AMERICA - 14 DEC 2003

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK NEW YORK YANKEES VS BOSTON RED BASEBALL GAME, FENWAY PARK, BOSTON, AMERICA - 11 OCT 2003

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.

Their surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 16 made Ben and Jen, along with their respective children, an officially blended family — and resulted in a new name for Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Now, it’s time to share their joy with additional family friends. Here’s everything to know about Ben’s Georgia home, as the new couple prepares to host their second wedding.

Inside Ben’s Georgia Home Ben Affleck’s home in Georgia is tastefully decorated using white throughout. (Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

Ben’s estate, the very definition of “Southern charm,” is located in Riceboro, Georgia, just outside of Savannah. According to Homes and Gardens, the 87-acre property overlooks the beautiful North Newport River on Hampton Island. Emerald green, sweeping, and isolated, it’s the ideal setting for a romantic late summer celebration.

The sprawling estate includes a family room fit for a gigantic party. (Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

The estate reportedly has no fewer than three houses. At 6,000 square feet, a main residence has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

