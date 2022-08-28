Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Bella Thorne Makes Out With Mystery Man 2 Months After Split From Fiance Benjamin Mascolo

August 28, 2022
bella-thorne-makes-out-with-mystery-man-2-months-after-split-from-fiance-benjamin-mascolo
Written by
0

View gallery

Superstar Bella Thorne and her boy-friend, musician Benjamin Mascolo, made a surprise appearance at the Italian gay pride in Milano. Pictured: Bella Thorne Ref: SPL5234846 250621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo relax on their hotel balcony with friends during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The group can be seen passing around a smoke and relaxing after a swim. Pictured: Bella Thorne BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: MEGA

Bella Thorne, 24, has a new man in her life and it seems they’re already super close! The actress was photographed packing on major PDA with a mystery man during a vacation in Mykonos, Greece on Aug. 27. The lovebirds were making out while sitting on a lavish yacht at one point, and appeared to be happy and relaxed. She wore a black tank, white pants, and sunglasses and the hunk wore a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball cap.

During the noteworthy day, Bella was also seen going for a swim and walking around outside while enjoying the weather. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit and had her hair down as she splashed about in the ocean and flashed several smiles. Her possible new beau also joined her for the swim and went shirtless, showing off his fit physique.

Bella Thorne during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Bella’s latest PDA-filled outing comes after she made headlines for her split from Benjamin Mascolo. The formerly engaged couple parted ways in June and a rep told us their schedules made it hard for them to maintain their relationship. “Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year,” the rep told HollywoodLife. “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably.”

Before the split, Bella and Benjamin started dating in Apr. 2019 shortly after she split from Mod Sun. They went on to announce an engagement on social media in March 2021.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kristen-wiig-seemingly-confirms-she's-married-to-avi-rothman

Kristen Wiig Seemingly Confirms She's Married to Avi Rothman

February 11, 2021
tekashi-6ix9ine-heading-to-court-over-custody-of-daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine Heading to Court Over Custody of Daughter

July 16, 2020
two-hip-hop-artists-tied-to-wu-tang-clan-killed-in-shooting

Two Hip-Hop Artists Tied To Wu-Tang Clan Killed In Shooting

August 11, 2021