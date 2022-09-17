bella-thorne-soaks-up-the-sun-in-black-one-piece:-video

View gallery

Image Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Bella Thorne is making sure to enjoy every last bit of summer! The former Disney star, 24, was seen soaking up the sun while rocking a killer swimsuit in a video shared to her Instagram on Thursday (September 15). Her 25 million fans got quite the treat, as their queen looked incredible in her black one-piece, designer sunglasses and colorful head wrap. She captioned the clip, “Is it true… do you love it?”

Just last week, Bella was spotted taking in a Greece holiday with her rumored boyfriend Mark Emms. Their alleged romance started up only two months after Bella called off her engagement to fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. While not naming her, the Italian musician appeared to reference the split in an emotional social media post at the time.

“A little more than three years ago, I crossed roads with the most amazing human being,” he began. “That day my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since.” He added, “Through her eyes I’ve learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections. I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it’s something I know with all my heart each and every living creature will experience at some point in its journey. Salvation.”

The pair had announced their engagement in March of 2021 with an adorable Instagram post. The reveal came almost a year after they began dating, which began shortly after Bella broke off her 19-month romance with rapper Mod Sun,

