basketball-star-sedona-prince-and-tiktoker-rylee-leglue-break-up-after-more-than-one-year-of-dating

Sedona Prince and Rylee LeGlue are going their separate ways.



The former couple—who are popular figures on TikTok—recently shared that they decided to break up after a little more than a year of dating. In a joint video shared to Sedona’s channel on July 31, the pair got emotional as they shared the decision behind their split.



“We did split for, kind of, the best,” the college basketball star said. “It was a mutual decision…and are very at peace with this. We just felt like we weren’t growing as individuals. And we felt like it was our duty and responsibility to tell you guys because we do share our relationship so much on this app, and to let you know why we won’t be in each other’s videos anymore.”



Rylee, who held back tears as she spoke, added that they’re still on good terms, despite the breakup. “We still have so much love for each other and we appreciate you guys letting us share our love for the last year and a half,” Rylee said. “And for those of you who are supportive, we appreciate you so much.”

Of their romance, Sedona shared that it’s “been such an incredible journey the last year and a half.” As she told her followers: “It’s been so much fun sharing our relationship with you guys and you’ve been so incredible, and I’ve been blessed to have such an awesome relationship.”



Following their upload, Sedona wrote a message to TikTokers in her comments section, asking for privacy. “Please, please, please let us handle this in private and on our own terms,” she wrote.

