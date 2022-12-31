elisabeth-hasselbeck,-lisa-ling-&-more-‘the-view’-hosts-mourn-barbara-walters

View gallery

Tributes poured in for Barbara Walters after her death at the age of 93, including from her former co-hosts on The View. The late news anchor and host made television history in 1997 when she launched the daytime series on ABC, marking the first-ever talk show with an all-female cast. Barbara served as co-host on the panel-style show from its inception through to her retirement in 2014, sharing the round table with many others over the decades.

Barbara Walters, the legendary TV personality and creator of ‘The View’ is dead at 93. (Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Her passing was confirmed by her former employer, ABC News, online and on-air as well as in a statement from her rep. “Barbara passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” they said in statement to HollywoodLife.

Following her death, many of those who shared the stage with Barbara on The View — including those who hosted well after her retirement — took to social media to pay tribute.

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell is perhaps the most controversial host in The View history, generating plenty of chatter during her initial eight month run from 2006 to 2007. The comedian, 60, later returned in 2014 for another year before once again departing. Shortly after Barbara’s death, Rosie shared two photos of herself and Barbara to Instagram, captioning one, “legend #ripbarbara.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Elisabeth Hasselbeck co-hosted the series from 2003 to 2013 alongside Barbara,

