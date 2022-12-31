Menu
Barbara Walters’ Daughter: Everything To Know About Her Only Child Jacqueline

December 31, 2022
Barbara Walters arrives at the Lucky Guy Opening Night, on monday, April, 01, 2013 in New York, NY Lucky Guy Opening Night, New York, USA

Book cover use of this asset requires approval. Please contact your Account Representative. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nancy Moran/Condé Nast/Shutterstock (12813429a) Barbara Walters sits at her desk for NBC's Today show in Rockefeller Plaza, New York, New York. One forearm is resting on her desk, and she looks to the side of the camera. She wears a tan sweater jacket over a red collared blouse; a typewriter and other office supplies sit in the background. Vogue August 01, 1973 Portrait, New York, USA

20/20, Barbara Walters (1997), 1978-. ph: Donna Svennevik / ©ABC / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Image Credit: DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

  • Barbara Walters was known as the first female news anchor on an evening news program.
  • She has one daughter.
  • The news icon was not married at the time of her death, but her most recent marriage was to Merv Adelson.
  • Barbara died on Dec. 30, 2022.

From The View, Today, 20/20, and ABC Evening News, the late Barbara Walters did it all! She was one of the most recognizable faces in American news. Sadly, the journalism legend died on Dec. 30, 2022, after living an impressive life for 93 years. Below is everything to know about her only daughter, Jacqueline, 54.

barbBarbara Walters only had one daughter, Jackie. (DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock) Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter?

Barbara welcomed her daughter, Jacqueline (AKA Jackie) into her life in 1968, about three years after she married her second husband, Lee Guber. Sadly, Barbara had suffered multiple miscarriages, which led her to adopting Jackie, the legendary news reporter revealed during a 2014 interview on Oprah’s Master Class. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” Barbara said at the time.

Although her mom lived a life in the spotlight as a news reporter, Jackie did not pursue the same lifestyle or career. Jackie later pursued a career helping troubled youth who were runaways. Barbara revealed that after she and Lee had dinner with a couple they “rarely” saw they told them that they had a little girl they didn’t want.

