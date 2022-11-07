here’s-a-more-affordable-version-of-kylie-jenner’s-$1500-baggy-jeans

Image Credit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ky75LEcGrEtOLbqgVHAzHvEXgZzF_47aE7UL3nhrQ2E/edit

Trends really have a way of turning on a dime. Not too long ago, it was all about super skinny jeans — but things are different now. With more people prioritizing comfort over style, cozy finds have actually become trendy, hence the rise of baggy jeans. This look pays homage to the 90s while leaving plenty of room for modern twists and adaptations.

Fashion icon, Kylie Jenner, recently took to TikTok with a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video showcasing a stylish pair of baggy jeans. We absolutely adored the pants but definitely not the price tag. Jenner’s pair rings up to $1,500, making it way out of our budget.

We loved the look so much that we went on a search to find something that closely mimicked the star’s style. Say hello to these boyfriend jeans that are under $50 and are a near-perfect dupe for Kylie’s pair.

HDLTE Women’s Boyfriend Jeans: $42.99

These are the baggy jeans of our dreams. The high-waisted, wide straight-leg jeans provide easy comfort while still being flattering. They feature a loose fit that gives the ultimate chic, streetwear look. They’re also super functional thanks to the 5 pockets that give you plenty of room for all of your necessities.

Rock these jeans with your favorite graphic t-shirt for a casual outfit or glam them up by pairing the look with a nicer top and heels.

