Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Reportedly Dating Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn

December 13, 2022
‘hills’-star-audrina-patridge-reportedly-dating-podcast-producer-jarod-einsohn
Written by
0

View gallery

Audrina Patridge attends

It's always swimsuit season in Southern California and The Hills star Audrina Patridge remains ready to hit the beach in this sexy new photoshoot for South Beach Diet. The 34-year-old reality and mother-of-one uses the meal delivery plan to help maintain her ideal weight and stay healthy, a stark contrast from the way she used to live her lifestyle.  Audrina, who has a three-year-old daughter Kirra Max with ex-husband Corey Bohan, explained: ‘Being a mom, I see situations very differently now and I live a very healthy lifestyle. ‘When I first started on The Hills, I was going to fast food restaurants and didn't really care too much about working out because you're young, you can eat whatever you want, but when you get a little older, nutrition and what you put in your body becomes more important. ‘You get energy from certain things you eat, you start noticing your skin changing and your hair is shinier.’ She went on: ‘Ten years ago, I didn't really have options like South Beach Diet ... then it was more fried foods, fast food, having to work out more to maintain that healthy body that you want. ‘Now with South Beach Diet, it's easier because they have all these amazing snacks, just throw them in your purse, and also these really delicious go-to meals that you just pop in the oven or microwave and you're good to go. ‘My motivation to maintain a healthy lifestyle is my daughter. I want her to learn from me, and children learn through watching, and actions and observing, so if she sees me maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy and eating nutritious things... and also exercising and doing chores and cleaning up. I hope that she can take on what I teach her.’ Audrina is an ambassador for South Beach Diet. 02 Jan 2020 Pictured: Audrina Patridge show off her flawless figure in a new photoshoot for South Beach Diet for which she is an ambassador. Photo credit: South Beach Diet/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA57687

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge soaks up some sun in a two piece bikini at a beach in Santa Monica The reality star showed off her fit physique as she applied sunscreen and played in the sand and water at a local beach. She was all smiles as she hung out with friends. 15 Jul 2019 Pictured: Audrina Patridge. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA466705_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Everett Collection

The Hills star Audrina Patridge, 37, is reportedly dating producer and actor Jarod Einsohn, according to Just Jared. “They’ve been quietly dating since over the summer and have been inseparable since,” the outlet’s source dished. “All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh.” Interestingly, Jarod is also a producer on Audrina’s podcast, Was It Real?, which likely led to their connection.

AudrinaAudrina Patridge is a reality TV star who previously starred on ‘The Hills’ from 2006 to 2010. (Everett Collection)

Despite the source confirming the new romance, the Choices author and Jarod seemingly went Instagram official on Oct. 18, with a photo of them at the pumpkin patch. “Hi pumpkin @audrinapatridge,” he captioned the adorable snapshot. Even Audrina took to the comments section of the post to gush about her alleged beau. “Haha that last minute quick pic @samantharosewillson or @chriswillson_ got was soo worth it;)!”, she wrote along with a kiss emoji and a pumpkin.

More recently, on Dec. 8, Jarod took to Instagram to share a cute group photo of himself with Glass Onion star Kate Hudson, 43, and Audrina. “Glass onion coming at you!!!!! Ps-where is Juli?”, he captioned the photo. Kate even took to the comments section to seemingly send her love to the alleged happy couple by commenting a series of red hearts. In the carousel of photos, Audrina was also pictured trying to lean in for a kiss on Jarod’s cheek in a romantic boomerang.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

‘black-adam’-updates:-the-rock-explains-why-he-kept-the-villain-out-of-‘shazam’

‘Black Adam’ Updates: The Rock Explains Why He Kept The Villain Out Of ‘Shazam’

August 15, 2022
the-ultimate-ranking-of-lady-gaga's-15-biggest-hit-singles

The Ultimate Ranking of Lady Gaga's 15 Biggest Hit Singles

May 23, 2020
‘black-panther-2’-trailer:-shuri,-nakia-&-more-mourn-the-loss-of-t’challa

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

July 23, 2022