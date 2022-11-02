aubrey-plaza’s-husband:-5-things-to-know-about-‘white-lotus’-star’s-spouse-jeff-baena

View gallery

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza stars in the latest season of HBO’s ‘White Lotus’

Her husband, Jeff Baena, is a successful Hollywood screenwriter, with his first film, 2004’s ‘I Heart Huckabees,’ being co-written with David O. Russell

Aubrey and Jeff have collaborated on several projects, including 2017’s comedy ‘The Little Hours’

Aubrey Plaza has Hollywood in the palm of her hand. The actress, who shot to fame on the sitcom Parks & Rec, is on a winning streak lately with her critically acclaimed turn in Emily the Criminal and with landing a role on the second season of the red-hot HBO series The White Lotus. Although she didn’t have to work too hard for the latter, according to the star.

Jeff Baena is married to actress Aubrey Plaza. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I actually didn’t have to audition,” she told BuzzFeed. “I somehow skipped that part, because I knew (Mike White, the show’s creator). So, he kind of knew enough about me that he just kind of scooted me right in there. So yeah, I was fortunate to not have to do that. But I would have done it, if they asked me.”

Aubrey is sure to tickle her legion of fans playing Harper Spiller… even though the Child’s Play star has remained tight-lipped about the role. “I’m so scared to even utter a word about this show because I have such a deep respect and love for Mike White and the writing of this show and what we’ve done,

