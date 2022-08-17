ashley-olsen-holds-boyfriend-louis-eisner-close-during-rare-outing-in-italy

Ashley Olsen’s Boyfriend Shares a Rare Hiking Pic

While there was no machete to be found, Ashley Olsen‘s latest rare outing with her boyfriend still looks like a slice of heaven.

The Olsen twin was photographed looking cozy with longtime partner Louis Eisner while vacationing on the Italian island of Pantelleria this past weekend. The two walked together, with his arm draped around the fashion designer and her grabbing onto his hand. Ashley wore an over-the-knee striped red shirtdress with a baseball cap, while her boyfriend sported a white T-shirt and jeans.

The two were later seen sporting swimwear as they spend time on a yacht and a beach.

The couple has been dating since at least 2017 and has rarely been photographed in public together. Both Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen have largely kept away from the spotlight since the former Full House stars retired from acting more than a decade ago to focus on their fashion empire.

In July 2021, Louis shared pics of the two hiking, including an image of his girlfriend carrying a machete in one hand and an amber-colored drink in the other. The photo later went viral.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

The following September, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills. The gala, which marked Ashley’s first celebrity event in more than two years, honored Young Eisner Scholars, a non-profit organization committed to supporting scholars from economically challenged neighborhoods. The group was founded by Louis’ father Eric Eisner, also a former David Geffen Company president.

This past June, Ashley and Louis celebrated her 36th birthday in New York City and were photographed walking into a restaurant for a dinner date.

» Read Full Article