Ashanti, 41, Slays In A String Bikini To Go Jet Skiing On Vacation: Video

January 5, 2023
Ashanti proved she is living her best life in 2023 as she enjoyed a gorgeous beach getaway along with a ride on a new kind of jet ski to kick off the new year! The hip hop icon stunned in a tiny red, animal-print bikini and a matching wrap while she demonstrated how the vehicle can ride on both land and water, as it has 4 wheels that tuck under its body when it drives into the ocean. “We don’t need just the regular jet ski, it’s the amphibian!” the “Foolish” singer, 41, exclaimed as she filmed a video riding on it. “It’s how we do it,” she added, before taking off into the crystal blue waters with a laugh.

The stunning hitmaker looked overjoyed while filming the clip and she definitely has reason to feel such a way, with her latest project being a holiday film with a group of amazing women. Ashanti played the lead Aphrodite in A New Diva’s Christmas Carol alongside Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, and Robin Givens. Idris Elba even produced the film. The twist on A Christmas Carol comes after Ashanti’s previous acting endeavors in such cult hits like John Tucker Must Die, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, and Coach Carter. 

Meanwhile, Ashanti dished on her romantic life during a stop on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after a fan called in to ask about her recent concert with her ex Nelly. As many of her stans agree,

