ariana-grande-goes-makeup-free-to-show-off-her-beauty-transformation-in-glowing-video

View gallery

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande looked fresh as a daisy in a makeup-free new selfie shared online Monday. While she’s no stranger to going glam, the “Thank u, next” songstress was happy to show off her flawless complexion while promoting her own R.E.M Beauty line on Instagram. In the posts, she shared some cute before-and-after shots of her getting dolled up.

The Florida-born songstress was absolutely darling in the fresh-faced photo, which almost looked like a throwback to her Sam & Cat days on Nickelodeon. Ari went totally natural, flaunting smooth, dewy skin as she picked up her cup of coffee and nodded at the camera with a small smile.

She sat in the makeup chair wearing a strapless black lace number with a scalloped edge. Her accessories included a delicate gold necklace and she had her hair twisted into a neat bun.

By the next shot, Ariana was fully done up. She went with a subtle, girly look, adding fluttering lashes and highlighting her already immaculate skin with products from her line. The “34 + 35” singer smoothed her hair back into one of her signature ponytails. Making an outfit change, she slipped into a black spaghetti strap piece and added diamond heart earrings.

Ariana Grande revealed her bare face in a cute new Instagram post on Jul. 25. It was a stark difference from her usually glam style, seen here at the 2020 Grammys. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Ariana’s makeup line isn’t the only thing on her plate right now. The songstress is about to start work on the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

» Read Full Article