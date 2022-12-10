ariana-biermann-rocks-a-tiny-bikini-&-staddles-a-surfboard-while-in-florida-with-sister-brielle:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: BBO / MEGA

Sun’s out buns out! Don’t Be Tardy star Ariana Biermann, 21, showed off her bum in a sexy Instagram photo while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 8. She captioned the snapshot with a mermaid emoji and even posed in the same straddle position on the surfboard as her sister, Brielle Biermann, 25, did on her own Instagram. In the photo, Ari sported a tiny white bikini and giant goggles for the ocean adventure. The beauty’s swimsuit is designed by Salty K, which Ariana also tagged on the post.

Soon a plethora of comments were posted to the TV personality’s photo, as fans were obsessed with the look. “HOT HOT HOT,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “MIAMI MAMIII.” Even Ari’s mom, Kim Zolciak, 44, took to the comments section to express her own thoughts. “Oh my!! Too grown up for me,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote, along with a series of red heart emojis. But Brielle, on the other hand, was completely supportive of the raunchy post. “My wife,” the 25-year-old penned.

The two sisters have been living it up in Palm Beach over the last few days, and clearly looking amazing while doing it! Brielle posted a similar photo, as mentioned above, on Thursday and Kim added a comment to this post too! “You get it from your mama,” the 44-year-old wrote. Many of Brielle’s friends took to the comments to gush over the sexy bikini photo,

