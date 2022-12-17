annasophia-robb-reveals-christmas-plans-with-husband-trevor-paul

AnnaSophia Robb Spills Valentine’s Day Surprise

AnnaSophia Robb is in the midst of enjoying a very special holiday season.



As the Dr. Death star, who married Trevor Paul in a gorgeous ceremony in September, embarks on celebrating her first Christmas with her now-husband, there’s one adorable tradition that she’s looking forward to the most.



“I am so excited to spend our first holiday together as newlyweds,” she exclusively told E! News at a dinner hosted in partnership with St-Germain Dec. 13. “We started a holiday tradition last year of building gingerbread houses and then putting weights on top of them to see who’s is the strongest. It’s absolutely hilarious and a lot of fun!”



Amid the holiday season, the actress is also looking forward to spending more time and celebrating with those closest to her in style—which is why her partnership with the French liqueur brand made all the more sense, especially since it also played a notable part in her big day this past fall.

“I have loved St-Germain for such a long time,” she shared. “The St-Germain Spritz (St-Germain, prosecco, and soda water) was actually the first cocktail I ever had with my mom, so it holds a very special place in my heart, and I thought it would be perfect to partner with them for my wedding.”

Charles Roussel

As for their recent joint intimate dinner party, AnnaSophia noted that she was “ecstatic” about the event, adding that it was “unbelievably festive and the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season and honor the year with loved ones.”



And if you’re wondering about her best tips to hosting the perfect party? She has a quite a few that stand out among the rest.

