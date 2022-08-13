Menu
Angelina Jolie Feeling ‘Very Emotional’ After Moving Zahara, 17, Into College: It’s ‘Bittersweet’

August 13, 2022
angelina-jolie-feeling-‘very-emotional’-after-moving-zahara,-17,-into-college:-it’s-‘bittersweet’
Angelina Joile takes her newly adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie on a visit to Barnes and Noble Bookshop in Calabassas, Ca just over the hill from reported boyfriend Brad Pitt's Malibu, Ca home The actress who also has an adopted son Maddox, who is cambodian walked around the store carrying Zahara in a baby carrier strapped to her and seemed to be bonding with the 6 month old Ethiopian orphan who she picked up a few weeks ago they weer in the store for over an hour and picked up the latest copy of Newsweek magazine which Zahara seemed to be taking an interest in and the latest copy of the Foreign Affairs booklet Pictured: Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt,Angelina Jolie Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt Ref: SPL638539 200705 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt holds Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara upon his arrival at Tokyo's international airport at Narita on Sunday Nov. 27, 2005. The actor, along with actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, arrived for the Japan showing of their new movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, scheduled for December 3. Before flying into Japan, Brad Pitt, visiting Pakistan with Angelina Jolie, donated 40 orthopaedic beds to an Islamabad hospital has been struggling to cope with thousands of serious medical cases since the devastating Oct. 8 earthquake in northern Pakistan, according to the UN agency.(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Actor Brab Pitt carries Zahara into a pre-school located at the US Ambassadors residence in Prague Wednesday June 20, 2007. Pitt has been dropping off Zahara, and Pax while Angelina Jolie has been Filming

Image Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 47, is taking in the joys of her oldest daughter, Zahara‘ s new college journey. The actress dropped off the 17-year-old at Spelman College in Atlanta, GA on Aug. 10 and has been feeling “bittersweet” emotions about the change. “Angelina has always had an incredibly close bond with Zahara so seeing her off to college is very bittersweet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have been spending some extra alone time together because Angie knows how much she’s going to miss her little girl.”

“They’ve been doing all the typical mother-daughter stuff to prepare her for school,” the source continued. “Shopping for books, school supplies, plus everything she needs to make sure she’s comfortable in her dorm while living on campus. They got an extensive tour of the school before moving in and Angie is so excited to see her daughter flourish in such a beautiful environment. She thinks it’s an excellent school and is so excited to watch her baby grow up.”

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie and Zahara at a previous event. (Domenico Stinellis/AP/Shutterstock)

Angelina spoke about almost crying and being excited at the same time, in a video Spelman’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman shared to his Instagram. The doting mom and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off. Zahara’s first official day of classes will be on Aug. 17 after a school orientation that started on Aug. 10.

“Angelina‘s been in Atlanta for a few days with Zahara and she’ll be staying a little longer to get her settled,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared.

