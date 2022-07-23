Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Angelina Jolie Bonds With Daughter Zahara, 17, On Outing To Vatican Museum In Rome

July 23, 2022
angelina-jolie-bonds-with-daughter-zahara,-17,-on-outing-to-vatican-museum-in-rome
Written by
0

View gallery

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin's concert for the world premiere of the

Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking a break from her directorial duties on set for her new project 'Without Blood', the Hollywood Actress Angelina Jolie enjoys an ice cream out in the eternal city of Rome. Angelina was spotted with her daughters Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara during the sweltering heat in the Italian capital after visiting the Historical landmark the Catacombs of St. Callixtus and looked relaxed out with her girls on the family outing. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: MEGA

Angelina Jolie, 47, was all smiles during her recent outing with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17. The actress was photographed visiting the Vatican Museum in Rome, Italy with the teen, on July 20, and looked radiant. They were seen walking down the outside steps of the popular tourist attraction with a few other people and donned casual and comfortable-looking outfits.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie and Zahara outside the Vatican Museum. (MEGA)

Angelina was a beauty in a white short-sleeved summer dress and slip-on shoes while Zahara rocked a brown short-sleeved top, a black mini skirt, and white sneakers. Both ladies had their hair down and the doting mom added see-through sunglasses to her look. She also carried a small white purse as she showed off natural-looking makeup.

Angelina JolieAnother pic of Angelina in Rome. (MEGA)

Angelina and Zahara’s latest Rome outing isn’t the first one we’ve seen them on together. They were recently spotted shopping in the city just four weeks ago and held hands, showing off their sweet bond. The Girl, Interrupted star wore another white outfit that consisted of a tank top and loose pants while Zahara wore a black short-sleeved crop top with a black and white patterned long skirt.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina is the mom of five other children, including Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt. The loving mom is often seen out and about with her brood whether she’s in the United States or overseas in other incredible countries.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

what's-the-big-frigin'-difference?

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

August 15, 2020
we-bet-you'll-think-about-these-fascinating-taylor-swift-facts

We Bet You'll Think About These Fascinating Taylor Swift Facts

December 13, 2021
pregnant-sophie-turner-&-joe-jonas-take-daughter-willa,-1,-to-outdoor-food-market:-photos

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

April 23, 2022