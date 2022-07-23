angelina-jolie-bonds-with-daughter-zahara,-17,-on-outing-to-vatican-museum-in-rome

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Angelina Jolie, 47, was all smiles during her recent outing with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17. The actress was photographed visiting the Vatican Museum in Rome, Italy with the teen, on July 20, and looked radiant. They were seen walking down the outside steps of the popular tourist attraction with a few other people and donned casual and comfortable-looking outfits.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara outside the Vatican Museum. (MEGA)

Angelina was a beauty in a white short-sleeved summer dress and slip-on shoes while Zahara rocked a brown short-sleeved top, a black mini skirt, and white sneakers. Both ladies had their hair down and the doting mom added see-through sunglasses to her look. She also carried a small white purse as she showed off natural-looking makeup.

Another pic of Angelina in Rome. (MEGA)

Angelina and Zahara’s latest Rome outing isn’t the first one we’ve seen them on together. They were recently spotted shopping in the city just four weeks ago and held hands, showing off their sweet bond. The Girl, Interrupted star wore another white outfit that consisted of a tank top and loose pants while Zahara wore a black short-sleeved crop top with a black and white patterned long skirt.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina is the mom of five other children, including Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt. The loving mom is often seen out and about with her brood whether she’s in the United States or overseas in other incredible countries.

